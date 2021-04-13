Secret (SCRT) Price Up 28.4% Over Last 7 Days

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 28.4% higher against the dollar. Secret has a total market capitalization of $292.42 million and approximately $6.61 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret coin can currently be bought for about $4.20 or 0.00006683 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Secret

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 181,152,690 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

