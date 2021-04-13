Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.66

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.66 and traded as high as C$3.84. Secure Energy Services shares last traded at C$3.81, with a volume of 817,377 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SES shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. CIBC set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Secure Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.64.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.60. The stock has a market cap of C$604.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$474.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$478.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Secure Energy Services Inc. will post 0.0981432 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.20%.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Rene Amirault sold 54,828 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.94, for a total transaction of C$215,824.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 327,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,289,796.89. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 27,417 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.94, for a total transaction of C$107,924.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 468,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,843,510.59.

About Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

