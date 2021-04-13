SEEN Market Cap Achieves $9.38 Million (SEEN)

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Over the last seven days, SEEN has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. One SEEN coin can now be purchased for $13.31 or 0.00021062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SEEN has a market capitalization of $9.38 million and approximately $48,420.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00056044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00019412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.95 or 0.00085369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $404.19 or 0.00639541 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00032478 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00038585 BTC.

About SEEN

SEEN (CRYPTO:SEEN) is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. SEEN’s official message board is seen-haus.medium.com . SEEN’s official website is seen.haus . SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

Buying and Selling SEEN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SEEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SEEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

