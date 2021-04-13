Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 69.5% from the March 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SEKEY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seiko Epson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Seiko Epson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Seiko Epson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of SEKEY opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -812.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Seiko Epson has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $9.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.42.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Seiko Epson had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seiko Epson will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seiko Epson

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products segments.

