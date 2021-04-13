Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) will report earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Select Interior Concepts’ earnings. Select Interior Concepts reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Interior Concepts will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Select Interior Concepts.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $144.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.10 million. Select Interior Concepts had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%.

SIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Select Interior Concepts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 1,070.5% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 420,700 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the 4th quarter worth $2,073,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the 4th quarter worth about $1,037,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 70,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 192,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 56,601 shares during the last quarter. 50.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SIC stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.16. 54,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,629. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.82. The company has a market cap of $182.66 million, a P/E ratio of -51.14 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Select Interior Concepts has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $10.60.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

