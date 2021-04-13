SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.98

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.98 and last traded at $32.16, with a volume of 26971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.80.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -198.75. The company has a quick ratio of 19.76, a current ratio of 19.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.61.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.10 million. The business’s revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Raffaele Sadun sold 81,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $2,048,504.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 892,017 shares in the company, valued at $22,353,946.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Sq Co-Investors Llc sold 513,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $13,593,139.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,889,285 shares in the company, valued at $50,009,373.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,528,913 shares of company stock valued at $41,429,843. Corporate insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLQT. Brookside Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the fourth quarter worth about $466,544,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 4,110.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,900,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,929,000 after buying an additional 3,807,561 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 4,826.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,901,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,464,000 after buying an additional 1,863,289 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,840,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,446,000 after buying an additional 1,542,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the fourth quarter worth about $18,691,000. Institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

About SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT)

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

