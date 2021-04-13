Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCA) shares dropped 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.49. Approximately 937,006 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 4,094,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Seneca Biopharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCA) by 332.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,014 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Seneca Biopharma worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Seneca Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel treatments for diseases of high unmet medical needs. The company's stem cell-based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types.

