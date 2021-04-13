SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 787,900 shares, a growth of 332.2% from the March 15th total of 182,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on SenesTech in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of SenesTech stock opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.66. SenesTech has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.75.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.11. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 272.97% and a negative net margin of 3,471.89%. Analysts predict that SenesTech will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that targets reproduction, and limiting fertility in male and female rats for controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

