Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Stock Holdings Lifted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 483,236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,713 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Sensata Technologies worth $25,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ST. Zacks Investment Research cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Shares of ST opened at $58.65 on Tuesday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.79.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

