Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Shares Gap Down to $2.16

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.16, but opened at $2.07. Senseonics shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 55,574 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Senseonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.45.

The firm has a market capitalization of $816.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,744,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 300.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 78,136 shares in the last quarter. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

