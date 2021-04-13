Sentinel Chain Price Up 8.2% Over Last Week (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Sentinel Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel Chain has a total market cap of $646,395.77 and approximately $82,272.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00056120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00019442 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.88 or 0.00084137 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $394.64 or 0.00627947 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00032562 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00038147 BTC.

Sentinel Chain (CRYPTO:SENC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

