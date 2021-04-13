Sentivate (SNTVT) Price Hits $0.0237 on Exchanges

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Sentivate coin can now be purchased for $0.0237 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Sentivate has a market capitalization of $83.99 million and $1.49 million worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sentivate has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sentivate alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00055710 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00019818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.19 or 0.00085806 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $404.49 or 0.00640492 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00032545 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00039238 BTC.

About Sentivate

SNTVT is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,539,880,818 coins. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentivate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.