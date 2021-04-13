Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $24.15

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.15 and traded as high as $28.31. Sequential Brands Group shares last traded at $27.16, with a volume of 10,323 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The company has a market cap of $44.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.45.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sequential Brands Group stock. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 61,194 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000. Sequential Brands Group comprises 0.2% of Siguler Guff Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC owned 3.71% of Sequential Brands Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sequential Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns various consumer brands in the active and lifestyle categories. The company licenses its brands for a range of product categories, including apparel, footwear, fashion accessories, and home goods. Its brands include Jessica Simpson, AND1, Avia, Joe's, GAIAM, Ellen Tracy, William Rast, Heelys, Caribbean Joe, DVS, The Franklin Mint, Linens N Things, SPRI, and Nevados.

