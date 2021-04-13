Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Trading Up 4.9%

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) was up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.20 and last traded at $21.15. Approximately 6,574 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,060,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.16.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCRB shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.50 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seres Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 4.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day moving average is $25.95.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 385.22% and a negative return on equity of 2,867.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,720,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,710,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 50,803 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 14,096 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

