Serum Price Up 19.6% Over Last 7 Days (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Over the last week, Serum has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Serum coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.09 or 0.00011261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Serum has a market capitalization of $354.42 million and $182.86 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00053177 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00019044 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00083763 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.30 or 0.00616862 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00033035 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00037644 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum (CRYPTO:SRM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum . The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

