ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $568.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $540.00 to $568.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NOW. Raymond James lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $601.67.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW traded up $10.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $547.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,534. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $273.76 and a twelve month high of $598.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $504.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $523.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.56, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total value of $3,912,364.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,706.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.01, for a total value of $181,275.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at $807,002.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,505 shares of company stock valued at $26,539,008. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,090,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,856,615,000 after purchasing an additional 64,730 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,026,748,000. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,643,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $904,356,000 after purchasing an additional 154,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $757,459,000 after buying an additional 836,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank grew its position in ServiceNow by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,285,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $703,509,000 after purchasing an additional 77,763 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.