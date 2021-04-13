Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (TSE:VII) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (TSE:VII) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.61.

VII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Seven Generations Energy from C$13.25 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Seven Generations Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$5.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Seven Generations Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.45. The company has a market cap of C$2.82 billion and a PE ratio of -1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. Seven Generations Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.83 and a 1-year high of C$9.45.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$714.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$661.38 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Seven Generations Energy will post 0.1707981 earnings per share for the current year.

About Seven Generations Energy

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 531,210 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

