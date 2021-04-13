Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Short Interest Update

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STRNY shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Severn Trent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STRNY remained flat at $$34.46 during trading on Tuesday. 22 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953. Severn Trent has a 12 month low of $27.56 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.04.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

