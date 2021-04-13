SharedStake (SGT) Price Reaches $30.57 on Top Exchanges

SharedStake (CURRENCY:SGT) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One SharedStake coin can now be bought for about $30.57 or 0.00048342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SharedStake has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar. SharedStake has a total market cap of $4.59 million and $313,983.00 worth of SharedStake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00067059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.44 or 0.00258481 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.15 or 0.00685039 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,962.89 or 0.99578424 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00022120 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $549.78 or 0.00869496 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SharedStake’s launch date was February 2nd, 2021. SharedStake’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,015 coins. SharedStake’s official Twitter account is @SharedStake

According to CryptoCompare, “The SharedStake protocol’s short term objective is providing a gateway to stakers, while also providing a yield farming opportunity with two main assets that are created by the protocol: validator Eth2(vEth2) and the SharedStake Governance token (SGT). SharedStake is built for the transition to and past Ethereum 2.0. The protocol provides Staking-as-a-Service (StaaS), fully decentralized and with minimal fees as a counter to the high costs of Ethereum 2.0 staking. SharedStake continues to hit milestones and the SGT roadmap will always be a living document, owned and updated by SharedStake DAO members for their benefit. “

