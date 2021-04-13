Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Short Interest Up 375.0% in March

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 375.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SHCAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sharp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sharp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Sharp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Get Sharp alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHCAY opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 61.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.90. Sharp has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $5.67.

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sales telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, and ICT. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heating equipment, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty equipment, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, camera modules, sensor modules, proximity sensors, dust sensors, wafer foundry, CMOS / CCD sensors, semiconductor lasers etc.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sharp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.