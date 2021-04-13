Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Shares Gap Down to $30.75

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.75, but opened at $29.68. Shattuck Labs shares last traded at $30.49, with a volume of 726 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on STTK shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.93.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:STTK)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

