Shaw Communications Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:SJR.B)

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0988 per share on Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of Shaw Communications stock opened at C$33.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$16.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.30. Shaw Communications has a twelve month low of C$21.39 and a twelve month high of C$35.08.

In related news, Director Richard R. Green sold 1,784 shares of Shaw Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.34, for a total transaction of C$39,850.10. Also, Director Paul Kenneth Pew acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$34.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$205,345.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$205,345.80.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$28.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$28.50 to C$40.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$28.50 to C$40.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.30.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

