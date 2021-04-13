Shaw Communications, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share (TSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications, Inc. (TSE:SJR) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shaw Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 12th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.38 billion.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.