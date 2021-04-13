Shaw Communications (SJR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.33 per share for the quarter.

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.38 billion.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.