Shaw Communications (SJR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Shaw Communications to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SJR opened at $26.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Shaw Communications has a one year low of $15.16 and a one year high of $28.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0776 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 93.94%.

SJR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.50 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.79.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.