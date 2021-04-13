Shiloh Industries (OTCMKTS:SHLOQ) Trading 6.2% Higher

Shares of Shiloh Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHLOQ) traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 63,940 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 266,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.36.

Shiloh Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHLOQ)

Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures lightweight technologies for the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It produces components primarily for body structure, chassis, and propulsion systems. The company offers solution materials, including aluminum, magnesium, steel, high strength steel alloys, and acoustic laminates; body structure components, such as shock towers, instrument panels/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel and seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, liftgates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, and body sides; and chassis systems components comprising cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers, PTU covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.

