ShipChain 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $221.00 (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One ShipChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ShipChain has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. ShipChain has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $221.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ShipChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00054358 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00019081 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00083434 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.30 or 0.00620160 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00032731 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00038228 BTC.

ShipChain Coin Profile

ShipChain (SHIP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

ShipChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ShipChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShipChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.