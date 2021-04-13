Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.18.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $33.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.06. Shoals Technologies Group has a one year low of $28.17 and a one year high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 million.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

