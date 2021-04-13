Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) is Paragon Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,697 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for about 1.6% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,202.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,171.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,128.16. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $147.28 billion, a PE ratio of 765.61, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $417.81 and a 52-week high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,312.09.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.