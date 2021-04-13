Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Equities researchers at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.17% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist upped their target price on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,312.09.

Shopify stock traded up $43.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,245.78. The company had a trading volume of 38,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,040. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Shopify has a 12-month low of $417.81 and a 12-month high of $1,499.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,171.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1,128.16. The company has a market capitalization of $152.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 790.90, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Shopify by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,801,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Shopify by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 193,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $197,177,000 after acquiring an additional 12,490 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

