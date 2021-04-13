Shopping (SPI) Price Down 9.8% Over Last Week

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Over the last week, Shopping has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. Shopping has a market cap of $181.99 million and $5.41 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shopping coin can currently be bought for approximately $186.92 or 0.00297231 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Shopping alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00065459 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.30 or 0.00267617 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $419.59 or 0.00667204 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,648.56 or 0.99618500 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $580.83 or 0.00923591 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00019638 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Shopping Profile

Shopping’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 973,586 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shopping should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shopping using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shopping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shopping and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.