Short Interest in 4Cable TV International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CATV) Decreases By 68.1%

4Cable TV International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CATV) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,500 shares, a drop of 68.1% from the March 15th total of 302,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,693,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of 4Cable TV International stock opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. 4Cable TV International has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.
About 4Cable TV International
