Short Interest in Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Decreases By 68.1%

Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decline of 68.1% from the March 15th total of 59,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 191.0 days.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Aedifica in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

OTCMKTS AEDFF opened at $126.00 on Tuesday. Aedifica has a 12 month low of $126.00 and a 12 month high of $126.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.00.

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

