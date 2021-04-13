Short Interest in Aeolus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOLS) Increases By 433.3%

Aeolus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOLS) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 433.3% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,184,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AOLS opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Aeolus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01.
About Aeolus Pharmaceuticals
