Short Interest in Aeolus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOLS) Increases By 433.3%

Aeolus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOLS) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 433.3% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,184,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AOLS opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Aeolus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01.

Get Aeolus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Aeolus Pharmaceuticals

Aeolus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a platform of novel compounds for use in biodefense, fibrosis, oncology, infectious, and central nervous system diseases in the United States. The company develops a class of catalytic antioxidant compounds as medical countermeasures against nuclear, radiological, and chemical weapons, as well as for diseases and disorders of the respiratory system, central nervous system, and oncology.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Aeolus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeolus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.