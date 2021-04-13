Short Interest in Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Increases By 944.4%

Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 944.4% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

AAMC traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,502. Altisource Asset Management has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $31.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.22 million, a PE ratio of -20.01 and a beta of 0.64.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.04 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management stock. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.75% of Altisource Asset Management as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 9.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corporation, an asset management company, provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

