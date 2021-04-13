Short Interest in Amincor, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNC) Declines By 85.0%

Amincor, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 85.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS AMNC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,841. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08. Amincor has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25.
Amincor Company Profile
