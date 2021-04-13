Short Interest in Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Decreases By 70.0%

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS:ADRZY opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. Andritz has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Andritz’s payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

Several research firms have commented on ADRZY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Andritz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Andritz currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Andritz Company Profile

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies plants, systems, equipment, and services for the production of various types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power production; flue gas cleaning plants; plants for the production of nonwovens and panelboard; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

