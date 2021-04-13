Short Interest in Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) Decreases By 83.4%

Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decline of 83.4% from the March 15th total of 80,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of ARZTY stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $0.55. 4,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,175. Aryzta has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.40.

Get Aryzta alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARZTY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Aryzta in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Aryzta to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Aryzta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

ARYZTA AG provides frozen B2B baking solutions in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers bread rolls and artisan loaves, sweet baked goods and morning goods, and savoury and other products. The company also provides asset management services; and distributes food products. It serves large retail, convenience, and independent retailers, as well as quick service restaurants and other foodservice customers.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Aryzta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aryzta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.