Short Interest in Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Drops By 74.6%

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 74.6% from the March 15th total of 6,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 196,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:AWX traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.72. The company had a trading volume of 64,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,701. Avalon has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.27.

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.63 million for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 1.48%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avalon stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Avalon as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Avalon from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in salt water injection well operations.

