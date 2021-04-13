Short Interest in Axion Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ) Grows By 1,025.0%

Axion Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 1,025.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of AXPWQ remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,566. Axion Power International has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01.
Axion Power International Company Profile
