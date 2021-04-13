Short Interest in Axion Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ) Grows By 1,025.0%

Axion Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 1,025.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of AXPWQ remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,566. Axion Power International has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01.

Axion Power International Company Profile

Axion Power International, Inc focuses on PbC battery technology business. It offers hybrid asymmetric energy storage devices. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Boardman, Ohio.

