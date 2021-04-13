Short Interest in Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Declines By 83.3%

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the March 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:AZMTF remained flat at $$0.83 on Tuesday. Azimut Exploration has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.78.
Azimut Exploration Company Profile
