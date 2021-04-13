Short Interest in Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Declines By 83.3%

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the March 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AZMTF remained flat at $$0.83 on Tuesday. Azimut Exploration has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.78.

Azimut Exploration Company Profile

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, zinc, silver, cobalt, tungsten, rare earth elements, uranium, chromium, nickel, and platinum group elements. As at December 22, 2020, the company holds an exploration portfolio of twenty-eight exploration properties, comprising of 11,916 claims in the James Bay and Nunavik regions.

