Short Interest in Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Increases By 1,057.1%

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 1,057.1% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSE:MPV traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.15. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,115. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.91. Barings Participation Investors has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $13.45.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPV. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Barings Participation Investors by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 53,329 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Barings Participation Investors by 5,239.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 35,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 35,052 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Barings Participation Investors by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 379,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,506,000 after buying an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Barings Participation Investors during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Barings Participation Investors by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. 17.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

