Short Interest in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Drops By 73.7%

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decrease of 73.7% from the March 15th total of 72,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of MVF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.45. 85,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,985. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average is $9.04. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $9.53.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0335 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 97,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

