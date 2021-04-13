Short Interest in Blue Line Protection Group Inc (OTCMKTS:BLPG) Decreases By 94.4%

Blue Line Protection Group Inc (OTCMKTS:BLPG) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the March 15th total of 322,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,739,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Blue Line Protection Group stock remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 20,420,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,328,746. Blue Line Protection Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.

About Blue Line Protection Group

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc provides protection, transportation, banking, compliance and training services for the legal cannabis industry. It offers asset logistic services, such as armored transportation service; security services, including shipment protection, money escorts, security monitoring, asset vaulting, VIP and dignitary protection, and others; financial services, such as handling transportation and storage of currency; training; and compliance services.

