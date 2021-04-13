Short Interest in Blue Line Protection Group Inc (OTCMKTS:BLPG) Decreases By 94.4%

Blue Line Protection Group Inc (OTCMKTS:BLPG) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the March 15th total of 322,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,739,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Blue Line Protection Group stock remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 20,420,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,328,746. Blue Line Protection Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.
About Blue Line Protection Group
