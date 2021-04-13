Short Interest in BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Rises By 1,000.0%

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of BlueScope Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BlueScope Steel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of BLSFY stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.55. The company had a trading volume of 525 shares, compared to its average volume of 797. BlueScope Steel has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $80.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.88 and its 200 day moving average is $58.14.

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, North America, and China. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia & North America, Buildings North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

