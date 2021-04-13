Short Interest in BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Rises By 1,000.0%

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of BlueScope Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BlueScope Steel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of BLSFY stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.55. The company had a trading volume of 525 shares, compared to its average volume of 797. BlueScope Steel has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $80.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.88 and its 200 day moving average is $58.14.

BlueScope Steel Company Profile

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, North America, and China. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia & North America, Buildings North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

