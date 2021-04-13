Short Interest in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Expands By 385.1%

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, an increase of 385.1% from the March 15th total of 373,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 227,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

In other CACI International news, insider Gregory R. Bradford bought 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.29 per share, for a total transaction of $498,884.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 54,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,320.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total transaction of $40,833.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,725.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 575,196 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $143,413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CACI International by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 150,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,411,000 after buying an additional 22,586 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CACI International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,681,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,243,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,120,000. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of CACI International in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.27.

Shares of NYSE CACI opened at $253.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. CACI International has a 1-year low of $190.16 and a 1-year high of $266.31.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.61. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CACI International will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

