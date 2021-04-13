Short Interest in CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Expands By 615.4%

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, an increase of 615.4% from the March 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

OTCMKTS:CWXZF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.38. 1,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,918. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.90. CanWel Building Materials Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $9.30 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

