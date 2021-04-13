Short Interest in CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) Decreases By 76.0%

CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 76.0% from the March 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CapitaLand in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get CapitaLand alerts:

CLLDY stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.10. CapitaLand has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $5.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.74.

CapitaLand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, leases, manages, and sells real estate properties in Singapore, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through CapitaLand Singapore & International, CapitaLand China, CapitaLand India, CapitaLand Lodging, and CapitaLand Financial segments.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for CapitaLand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapitaLand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.