Short Interest in CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) Drops By 84.5%

CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 84.5% from the March 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNFN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 13,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,830. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06. CFN Enterprises has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.15.

CFN Enterprises Company Profile

CFN Enterprises Inc, a digital media and e-commerce company, owns and operates CFN Media, the media network for the legal cannabis, CBD, and psychedelics industries in the United States. The company provides sponsored content, including articles, press releases, videos, podcasts, advertisements and other media, email advertisements, and other marketing campaigns.

