Short Interest in China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) Declines By 97.3%

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 97.3% from the March 15th total of 350,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 577,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HGSH stock opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. China HGS Real Estate has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $5.40. The company has a market cap of $48.43 million, a P/E ratio of 53.75 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83.

China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter. China HGS Real Estate had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.88%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China HGS Real Estate stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.10% of China HGS Real Estate at the end of the most recent quarter.

China HGS Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops real estate properties in mainland China. It engages in the construction and sale of residential apartments, parking lots, and commercial properties. The company also develops multi-layer, sub-high-rise, and high-rise apartment buildings, as well as office buildings.

